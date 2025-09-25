WNS Recognized as Leader in Life Sciences AI and Analytics by Everest Group
WNS (Holdings) Limited has been named a 'Leader' in the 2025 Life Sciences AI and Analytics Services Assessment by Everest Group, owing to its advanced analytics capabilities, innovative solutions, and customer-centric approach. The recognition highlights WNS' use of AI and technology to enhance patient outcomes and optimize costs.
WNS (Holdings) Limited has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Everest Group's 2025 Life Sciences AI and Analytics Services for Commercial PEAK Matrix® Assessment. The digital transformation firm has shown exemplary performance in providing AI-powered proprietary solutions and domain-centric analytics capabilities.
Highlights include WNS' advanced analytics capabilities and its competitive edge in areas like competitive benchmarking and patient data analytics. The company's acquisition of The Smart Cube has further bolstered its digital-led capabilities, particularly in field force and market intelligence, contributing significantly to its leadership stature.
"With a focus on patient outcomes and cost optimization, WNS combines AI and analytics with deep industry expertise," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, emphasizing how WNS maintains long-term relationships through innovative pricing and client management strategies.
