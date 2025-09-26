Drone Sightings Disrupt Aalborg Airspace: A Recurring Concern

Reports of drone sightings caused the closure of Aalborg Airport's airspace for the second consecutive night, affecting flight operations. Flight KL1289 was forced to return to Amsterdam, while flight SK1225 from Copenhagen faced cancellation.

Police were unable to verify the drone activity despite heightened concerns, leading to the reopening of the airspace early Friday morning. The situation poses ongoing challenges for airport security and operations.

Aalborg authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they assess potential security risks associated with unauthorized aerial activities.

