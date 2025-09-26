Drone Sightings Disrupt Aalborg Airspace: A Recurring Concern
Reports of drone sightings led to airspace closures at Aalborg Airport in Denmark. Flights were affected, with one returning and another canceled. The airspace has since reopened, but this marks the second consecutive night of such disruptions, raising security concerns.
Reports of drone sightings caused the closure of Aalborg Airport's airspace for the second consecutive night, affecting flight operations. Flight KL1289 was forced to return to Amsterdam, while flight SK1225 from Copenhagen faced cancellation.
Police were unable to verify the drone activity despite heightened concerns, leading to the reopening of the airspace early Friday morning. The situation poses ongoing challenges for airport security and operations.
Aalborg authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they assess potential security risks associated with unauthorized aerial activities.
