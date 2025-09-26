Tata Consumer Products to Invest Rs 2,000 Crore in India's Food Processing Sector

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), a significant player in the FMCG sector, has announced ambitious plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in India's food processing industry over the next five years.

The company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian government, aligning its goals with the ongoing World Food India event. However, TCPL highlighted that the proposed investment is dependent on the financial evaluation of individual projects and required corporate and statutory approvals.

TCPL, known for its popular brands such as Tata Tea and Tata Salt, continues its expansion vision to become a leading FMCG entity, building on its substantial Rs 17,618 crore revenue reported in FY25.