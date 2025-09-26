SEAI Celebrates 52 Years of Seafood Export Excellence

The Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) marked a significant milestone with its Golden Jubilee celebration in New Delhi on September 25. Gathering industry leaders, the event was held in Durbar Hall at Hotel Taj Palace, featuring notable attendees like Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik and Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. The night was enhanced by a captivating performance from acclaimed singer Leslee Lewis.

SEAI President Pawan Kumar emphasized the association's role as a central entity for India's seafood exporters. The organization's mission to boost Indian seafood exports supports a vast employment network, particularly benefiting women. SEAI's influence spans from Gujarat to West Bengal, encompassing all coastal regions of India.

Dr. K.N. Raghavan, SEAI's Secretary General, noted the association's collaboration with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and other governmental bodies. This partnership ensures robust participation of Indian seafood exporters in international food and seafood fairs. Furthermore, SEAI is instrumental in tackling industry-wide challenges such as international trade disputes and regulatory issues, safeguarding and promoting the interests of its members.