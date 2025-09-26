President Murmu: Rare Earth Self-Reliance Key to India's Future

In a call for national advancement and security, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the crucial role of Rare Earth Elements (REEs) in India's future. Speaking at the National Geoscience Awards 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu emphasized the urgent need for India to achieve self-reliance in producing these pivotal materials. 'Rare Earth Elements form the backbone of modern technology, powering our smartphones, electric vehicles, and defence systems,' Murmu stated, stressing the geopolitical need for domestic production.

REEs, Murmu noted, are not necessarily rare but require complex refining processes, underscoring the need for indigenous technological solutions. The National Geoscience Awards, created by the Ministry of Mines in 1966, honour significant achievements in geosciences. This year's accolades celebrated innovations in mineral discovery and exploration, with 20 eminent geoscientists receiving 12 awards.

Among the winners were Prof Shyam Sundar Rai, honoured for his work in geophysics, and Susobhan Neogi for advancing knowledge in tectonic evolution. Attendees included Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, who emphasized geoscience's role in achieving a developed India by 2047. Secretary Piyush Goyal highlighted reforms to enhance transparency in mineral auctions. Murmu reiterated the importance of sustainable practices, advocating for AI and drone surveys for efficient resource management.

