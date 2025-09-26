Left Menu

President Murmu: Rare Earth Self-Reliance Key to India's Future

During the National Geoscience Awards 2024, President Droupadi Murmu stressed the importance of India's self-reliance in Rare Earth Elements for national security and technological growth. Recognising 20 geoscientists, the awards celebrate advancements in mineral discovery, exploration, and geosciences, underscoring India's commitment to innovation and sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:43 IST
President Murmu: Rare Earth Self-Reliance Key to India's Future
President of India President Droupadi Murmu during National Geoscience Awards 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for national advancement and security, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the crucial role of Rare Earth Elements (REEs) in India's future. Speaking at the National Geoscience Awards 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu emphasized the urgent need for India to achieve self-reliance in producing these pivotal materials. 'Rare Earth Elements form the backbone of modern technology, powering our smartphones, electric vehicles, and defence systems,' Murmu stated, stressing the geopolitical need for domestic production.

REEs, Murmu noted, are not necessarily rare but require complex refining processes, underscoring the need for indigenous technological solutions. The National Geoscience Awards, created by the Ministry of Mines in 1966, honour significant achievements in geosciences. This year's accolades celebrated innovations in mineral discovery and exploration, with 20 eminent geoscientists receiving 12 awards.

Among the winners were Prof Shyam Sundar Rai, honoured for his work in geophysics, and Susobhan Neogi for advancing knowledge in tectonic evolution. Attendees included Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, who emphasized geoscience's role in achieving a developed India by 2047. Secretary Piyush Goyal highlighted reforms to enhance transparency in mineral auctions. Murmu reiterated the importance of sustainable practices, advocating for AI and drone surveys for efficient resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand Weighs Referendum to Revise Cambodia Border Agreements

Thailand Weighs Referendum to Revise Cambodia Border Agreements

 Thailand
2
Stone Pelting Protest Erupts in Bareilly: Police Clamp Down

Stone Pelting Protest Erupts in Bareilly: Police Clamp Down

 India
3
Minister Sinha Faces ED Scrutiny in Recruitment Scam

Minister Sinha Faces ED Scrutiny in Recruitment Scam

 India
4
Wall Street Reacts to Trump's Pharmaceutical Tariff Move

Wall Street Reacts to Trump's Pharmaceutical Tariff Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025