Trailblazing Leadership: Uma Reddy Takes Historic Role in Karnataka's Business Sphere

Uma Reddy has become the first woman president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, breaking a historical precedent. Her leadership marks a significant moment for women in business, aiming to enhance policy advocacy, promote MSMEs, and advance technological and sustainability initiatives in Karnataka.

In a groundbreaking moment for Karnataka's business community, Uma Reddy has become the first woman to assume the presidency of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry in its 108-year history.

Hailed as a landmark achievement, Reddy's appointment signifies a progressive shift in leadership traditionally dominated by men since the organization was founded by Sir M Visvesvaraya in 1916. Reddy brings over 30 years of expertise in manufacturing power electronic wound components and is a recognized advocate for MSMEs and women-led enterprises.

Her tenure comes as Karnataka plays a pivotal role in India's economy, contributing 8-9% of the GDP and hosting over 400 Fortune 500 companies. Known for her efforts in policy advocacy, Reddy aims to focus on strengthening start-up linkages, fostering skill development in AI and robotics, and advancing sustainability in agri-tech sectors.

