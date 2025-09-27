Trailblazing Leadership: Uma Reddy Takes Historic Role in Karnataka's Business Sphere
Uma Reddy has become the first woman president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, breaking a historical precedent. Her leadership marks a significant moment for women in business, aiming to enhance policy advocacy, promote MSMEs, and advance technological and sustainability initiatives in Karnataka.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking moment for Karnataka's business community, Uma Reddy has become the first woman to assume the presidency of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry in its 108-year history.
Hailed as a landmark achievement, Reddy's appointment signifies a progressive shift in leadership traditionally dominated by men since the organization was founded by Sir M Visvesvaraya in 1916. Reddy brings over 30 years of expertise in manufacturing power electronic wound components and is a recognized advocate for MSMEs and women-led enterprises.
Her tenure comes as Karnataka plays a pivotal role in India's economy, contributing 8-9% of the GDP and hosting over 400 Fortune 500 companies. Known for her efforts in policy advocacy, Reddy aims to focus on strengthening start-up linkages, fostering skill development in AI and robotics, and advancing sustainability in agri-tech sectors.
ALSO READ
India Celebrates Milestone with Indigenous 4G Technology Launch
Balancing Technology in Education: Human First, Tech Forward
India now among five countries in world, which possess indigenous technology to launch 4G telecom services: PM in Odisha.
NDMA Marks 21st Formation Day, Focuses on Technology for Risk Reduction
Towards a Safer Nation: Technology at the Forefront of Disaster Management