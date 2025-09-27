Empowering Journeys: UMA's Women's-Only Ride Service in Kolkata

In an innovative initiative aimed at bolstering women's safety, the West Bengal transport department has teamed up with an app cab company to introduce UMA, a transportation service exclusively for women in Kolkata.

Each vehicle under the UMA service is driven by a woman driver and comes equipped with state-of-the-art safety features. These include real-time GPS tracking and an in-app SOS button, providing immediate assistance if needed.

The service, launched with 20 vehicles on September 26, is set to expand further. Though operational around the clock depending on driver availability, the commitment to passenger security remains steadfast, reinforcing a milestone in empowering women's mobility in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)