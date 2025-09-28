Left Menu

Reloy's Referral Revolution: Propelling Real Estate Sales

Reloy, a proptech startup backed by HDFC Capital, expects a 75% revenue growth this fiscal year, capitalizing on strong housing demand and its effective referral sales strategy. The company targets Rs 3,500 crore in sales. Founded in 2015, it specializes in real estate loyalty and referrals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:45 IST
HDFC Capital-backed startup Reloy anticipates a significant leap in revenue, forecasting a 75% increase this fiscal year, driven by robust housing demand.

The company, which specializes in generating referral sales for builders, reported a 60% revenue growth last fiscal, reaching Rs 28.5 crore, up from Rs 17.8 crore in 2024-25.

Reloy's founder, Akhil Saraf, attributes this success to their focus on customer and broker management, which has led to a surge in sales valued at Rs 3,500 crore this year, surpassing figures from the previous year.

Reloy operates a B2B2C platform, helping developers manage clients and stakeholders, thereby driving substantial referral sales through enhanced customer relationships.

Since its founding in 2015, Reloy has effectively met ancillary homeowner requirements while securing Rs 13 crore in funding from investors, including HDFC Capital.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

