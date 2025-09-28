Reloy's Referral Revolution: Propelling Real Estate Sales

HDFC Capital-backed startup Reloy anticipates a significant leap in revenue, forecasting a 75% increase this fiscal year, driven by robust housing demand.

The company, which specializes in generating referral sales for builders, reported a 60% revenue growth last fiscal, reaching Rs 28.5 crore, up from Rs 17.8 crore in 2024-25.

Reloy's founder, Akhil Saraf, attributes this success to their focus on customer and broker management, which has led to a surge in sales valued at Rs 3,500 crore this year, surpassing figures from the previous year.

Reloy operates a B2B2C platform, helping developers manage clients and stakeholders, thereby driving substantial referral sales through enhanced customer relationships.

Since its founding in 2015, Reloy has effectively met ancillary homeowner requirements while securing Rs 13 crore in funding from investors, including HDFC Capital.