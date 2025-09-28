Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Breaks Passenger Record on Panchami

Metro Railway Kolkata set a new record with 9.82 lakh passengers on September 27. This exceeds last year's peak of 9.61 lakh. The Blue Line served 7.43 lakh, while the Green Line carried 2.21 lakh. Extra services and staff are arranged for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:11 IST
Kolkata Metro Breaks Passenger Record on Panchami
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, the Metro Railway Kolkata witnessed its highest-ever daily passenger count, clocking in at 9.82 lakh on September 27. This new record surpasses the earlier benchmark set on October 9 last year, which stood at 9.61 lakh, according to an official statement.

The report reveals that on the occasion of Panchami, the metro system's Blue Line accommodated 7.43 lakh passengers, whereas the Green Line transported 2.21 lakh commuters. The officials credit this surge to the Durga Puja festivities that have currently gripped the city.

In response to the anticipated influx of passengers during Durga Puja, Metro Railway has put in place comprehensive plans to operate night-long services on both the Blue Line and Green Line on Saptami, Astami, and Navami. Additionally, more officers, staff, and security personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth and hassle-free commutes.

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025