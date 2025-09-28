Kolkata Metro Breaks Passenger Record on Panchami

In a remarkable achievement, the Metro Railway Kolkata witnessed its highest-ever daily passenger count, clocking in at 9.82 lakh on September 27. This new record surpasses the earlier benchmark set on October 9 last year, which stood at 9.61 lakh, according to an official statement.

The report reveals that on the occasion of Panchami, the metro system's Blue Line accommodated 7.43 lakh passengers, whereas the Green Line transported 2.21 lakh commuters. The officials credit this surge to the Durga Puja festivities that have currently gripped the city.

In response to the anticipated influx of passengers during Durga Puja, Metro Railway has put in place comprehensive plans to operate night-long services on both the Blue Line and Green Line on Saptami, Astami, and Navami. Additionally, more officers, staff, and security personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth and hassle-free commutes.