Airbus and Air France Face Renewed Legal Battle Over Flight 447 Tragedy

Airbus and Air France have entered a plea of not guilty to manslaughter charges as they face a fresh trial concerning the catastrophic crash of flight 447 in 2009. This marks France's worst air disaster, with 228 lives lost when the plane vanished from radar en route to Paris.

Relatives of the victims stood silently as their loved ones' names were read aloud in court, emphasizing the ongoing grief and pursuit of accountability. Despite a 2023 acquittal, prosecutors and family members are challenging the outcome to establish connections between alleged negligence and the crash.

Aviation leaders expressed sympathy but denied culpability, highlighting ongoing improvements in flight safety. The case examines the relationship between pilot error and sensor issues, which led to vital technical and training changes in the industry.