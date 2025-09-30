Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Devotees Returning from Mata Mansa Devi Temple

A tragic accident in Panchkula resulted in one fatality and over 25 injuries when a vehicle carrying devotees overturned. The incident took place between Monday night and Tuesday morning. Five critically injured individuals were hospitalized at medical facilities in Chandigarh.

A tragic road accident in Haryana's Panchkula has claimed the life of one individual and left more than 25 injured, officials reported on Tuesday. The incident occurred when a pickup vehicle, carrying a group of devotees, overturned.

The accident took place during the night between Monday and Tuesday. Among those injured, five individuals have sustained serious injuries and were quickly transported to medical facilities in Chandigarh including the Government Medical College and Hospital, and PGIMER.

According to authorities, the group was returning to Zirakpur in Punjab after paying homage at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula. This unfortunate event has highlighted concerns over road safety for travelers and pilgrims visiting the revered site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

