First Batch of Iranian Deportees Heads Back from the U.S.

The first group of Iranians deported from the United States is set to arrive in Qatar, before boarding a flight to Tehran, according to a U.S. official familiar with the process.

This marks the beginning of a large-scale deportation effort involving approximately 400 Iranians, most of whom are accused of entering the United States illegally. A senior Iranian official confirmed these developments on Tuesday.

The deportation move is part of a broader immigration crackdown under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, reflecting his stringent policies on immigration control.