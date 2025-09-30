Left Menu

First Batch of Iranian Deportees Heads Back from the U.S.

The United States is deporting about 400 Iranians, with the first group arriving in Qatar on Tuesday, before their transfer to Tehran. This is part of President Trump's immigration crackdown, targeting those who entered the country illegally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:35 IST
The first group of Iranians deported from the United States is set to arrive in Qatar, before boarding a flight to Tehran, according to a U.S. official familiar with the process.

This marks the beginning of a large-scale deportation effort involving approximately 400 Iranians, most of whom are accused of entering the United States illegally. A senior Iranian official confirmed these developments on Tuesday.

The deportation move is part of a broader immigration crackdown under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, reflecting his stringent policies on immigration control.

