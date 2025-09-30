Left Menu

India's Self-Reliance Drive: Building Resilient Supply Chains for Global Challenges

India is prioritizing self-reliance and resilient supply chains to face global challenges, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. At a summit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, highlighted investment opportunities and future projects, including a quantum valley and Google's upcoming data center in Visakhapatnam.

  India

In the face of global trade challenges, India is doubling down on self-reliance and strengthening supply chains to mitigate risks associated with the weaponization of trade, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit's curtain raiser, Goyal emphasized India's strategic approach centered on building capabilities and ensuring robust value chains.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also addressed the summit, urging investors to seize opportunities in the state, boasting upcoming projects like a quantum valley and a world-class Google data center in Visakhapatnam.

