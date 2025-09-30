India's Self-Reliance Drive: Building Resilient Supply Chains for Global Challenges

In the face of global trade challenges, India is doubling down on self-reliance and strengthening supply chains to mitigate risks associated with the weaponization of trade, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit's curtain raiser, Goyal emphasized India's strategic approach centered on building capabilities and ensuring robust value chains.

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also addressed the summit, urging investors to seize opportunities in the state, boasting upcoming projects like a quantum valley and a world-class Google data center in Visakhapatnam.