India's Self-Reliance Drive: Building Resilient Supply Chains for Global Challenges
India is prioritizing self-reliance and resilient supply chains to face global challenges, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. At a summit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, highlighted investment opportunities and future projects, including a quantum valley and Google's upcoming data center in Visakhapatnam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In the face of global trade challenges, India is doubling down on self-reliance and strengthening supply chains to mitigate risks associated with the weaponization of trade, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit's curtain raiser, Goyal emphasized India's strategic approach centered on building capabilities and ensuring robust value chains.
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also addressed the summit, urging investors to seize opportunities in the state, boasting upcoming projects like a quantum valley and a world-class Google data center in Visakhapatnam.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea and Japan Forge Path Amid Global Trade Turmoil
Diplomatic Dance: Ishiba and Lee's Summit Amidst Global Trade Tensions
Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Trade Engagement
IIFT Launches Program to Boost India's Global Trade Negotiation Skills
UPITS 2025: Boosting Uttar Pradesh's Global Trade Presence