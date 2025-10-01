Infra.Market's IPO Ambitions: A New Chapter in Construction Supply
Infra.Market, a construction material supply firm backed by Tiger Global, has confidentially filed for an IPO worth Rs 4,500-5,500 crore. The offering includes both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale. The move comes amid a surge in India's primary market activities, with several noteworthy IPOs planned.
Infra.Market, a Tiger Global-backed construction material supply firm, has taken a significant step towards going public. The company filed for an initial public offering (IPO) valued between Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 5,500 crore, leveraging a confidential pre-filing route with market regulator Sebi, according to market insiders.
The upcoming IPO is a mix of a fresh issuance of shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. This pre-filing route allows companies to confidentially submit draft offer documents to the regulator before making them public. However, the company's spokesperson remained tight-lipped regarding the IPO details and its timing.
To manage the IPO, Infra.Market has appointed a lineup of merchant bankers including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs, and others. This move coincides with a robust primary market scenario in India, as 77 companies have tapped into the market through IPOs in 2025, despite broader equity market challenges. Infra.Market's recent Series G funding round, raising Rs 730 crore, underscores its growth trajectory in the construction supply sector.
