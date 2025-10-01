Left Menu

Infra.Market's IPO Ambitions: A New Chapter in Construction Supply

Infra.Market, a construction material supply firm backed by Tiger Global, has confidentially filed for an IPO worth Rs 4,500-5,500 crore. The offering includes both fresh shares and an Offer for Sale. The move comes amid a surge in India's primary market activities, with several noteworthy IPOs planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:07 IST
Infra.Market's IPO Ambitions: A New Chapter in Construction Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infra.Market, a Tiger Global-backed construction material supply firm, has taken a significant step towards going public. The company filed for an initial public offering (IPO) valued between Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 5,500 crore, leveraging a confidential pre-filing route with market regulator Sebi, according to market insiders.

The upcoming IPO is a mix of a fresh issuance of shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. This pre-filing route allows companies to confidentially submit draft offer documents to the regulator before making them public. However, the company's spokesperson remained tight-lipped regarding the IPO details and its timing.

To manage the IPO, Infra.Market has appointed a lineup of merchant bankers including Kotak Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs, and others. This move coincides with a robust primary market scenario in India, as 77 companies have tapped into the market through IPOs in 2025, despite broader equity market challenges. Infra.Market's recent Series G funding round, raising Rs 730 crore, underscores its growth trajectory in the construction supply sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

 Denmark
2
Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

 Sweden
3
Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

 Philippines
4
Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025