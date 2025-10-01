Left Menu

Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

A free trade agreement between India and the EFTA bloc has been implemented, heralding a new era for trade, investment, and job creation. This historic pact promises substantial benefits for people and businesses. Key officials from both parties have hailed this development as a significant milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:43 IST
Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The trade landscape is set for transformation as the long-negotiated free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) officially comes into force. Announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, this agreement marks a major step forward in international trade relations.

Minister Goyal emphasized the promising new avenues for trade and investment that the agreement opens, which in turn are expected to stimulate job creation across sectors. He stated that this development will provide significant advantages to both the people and businesses in the regions involved.

Adding to the message from India's side, Guy Parmelin, head of the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, hailed the implementation as a landmark moment. With the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement now in force, it sets the stage for a deeper economic alliance between the EFTA nations and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RSS at 100: Forging Ahead with Inclusivity and National Upliftment

RSS at 100: Forging Ahead with Inclusivity and National Upliftment

 India
2
From App Coder to AI Arms Dealer: The Rise of Steven Simoni

From App Coder to AI Arms Dealer: The Rise of Steven Simoni

 Global
3
Centre Assures Robust Flood Relief Efforts in Punjab

Centre Assures Robust Flood Relief Efforts in Punjab

 India
4
Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

Rajasthan Police Nabs Infamous Drug Smuggler in Barmer Sting Operation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025