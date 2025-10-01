Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

The trade landscape is set for transformation as the long-negotiated free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) officially comes into force. Announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, this agreement marks a major step forward in international trade relations.

Minister Goyal emphasized the promising new avenues for trade and investment that the agreement opens, which in turn are expected to stimulate job creation across sectors. He stated that this development will provide significant advantages to both the people and businesses in the regions involved.

Adding to the message from India's side, Guy Parmelin, head of the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, hailed the implementation as a landmark moment. With the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement now in force, it sets the stage for a deeper economic alliance between the EFTA nations and India.

