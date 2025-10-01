Controversy Erupts Over Reported Mass Resignations at TCS Pune

In a growing controversy, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading IT firm, has been accused of coercing approximately 2,500 employees in Pune to resign. This allegation comes from the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which has reached out to Maharashtra's Chief Minister for intervention.

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja stated that despite directives from the Union Labour Ministry to the state labour secretary, the situation remains dire, with many employees allegedly being forced into resignation. TCS, however, refuted these claims, describing them as inaccurate and maintaining that only a small number of employees were impacted as part of a skill realignment initiative.

NITES highlighted the severe impact on employees, many of whom are mid- to senior-level professionals, stressing issues like unpaid loans and education risks for children. The organization alleges violations of the Industrial Disputes Act, urging legal action to ensure proper compensation and halt further terminations until legal procedures are adhered to.

(With inputs from agencies.)