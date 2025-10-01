Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Reported Mass Resignations at TCS Pune

India's Tata Consultancy Services is accused of forcing 2,500 Pune employees to resign, as claimed by NITES. While TCS calls it a skill realignment, NITES urges intervention, citing distress and legal violations. Concerns rise about the employees' financial and emotional turmoil, with demands for legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a growing controversy, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's leading IT firm, has been accused of coercing approximately 2,500 employees in Pune to resign. This allegation comes from the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which has reached out to Maharashtra's Chief Minister for intervention.

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja stated that despite directives from the Union Labour Ministry to the state labour secretary, the situation remains dire, with many employees allegedly being forced into resignation. TCS, however, refuted these claims, describing them as inaccurate and maintaining that only a small number of employees were impacted as part of a skill realignment initiative.

NITES highlighted the severe impact on employees, many of whom are mid- to senior-level professionals, stressing issues like unpaid loans and education risks for children. The organization alleges violations of the Industrial Disputes Act, urging legal action to ensure proper compensation and halt further terminations until legal procedures are adhered to.

(With inputs from agencies.)

