Tariffs Time Bomb: The Uncertain Tide of U.S. Manufacturing

September signaled a modest uptick in U.S. manufacturing activity, despite underlying challenges posed by President Trump's tariff policies. The Institute for Supply Management's survey reveals ongoing turmoil in new orders and employment as factories navigate these economic hurdles.

The manufacturing PMI rose to 49.1, yet remains below the 50 threshold for the seventh month consecutively, indicating a sector in contraction. Coupled with a government shutdown, the economic landscape darkens further, adding to investor anxiety as tariffs raise costs and delay shipments.

While primary metals and textiles showed some growth, sectors such as transportation and electronics suffered significant setbacks. Tariffs, described as a looming threat, add to workforce reductions and muted market dynamics, urging the Federal Reserve to consider further rate cuts to stabilize the sluggish labor market.