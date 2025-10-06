Lula Seeks Trump’s Cooperation Through Tariff Talks

In a notable diplomatic exchange, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reached out to former US President Donald Trump, urging the removal of a 40% tariff on Brazilian imports. Lula, in a 30-minute phone call, highlighted the potential benefits of lifting the trade barrier.

The communication between the two leaders indicates a strategic attempt by Lula to stabilize relations, as they reportedly discussed economic and trade matters. A further dialogue is anticipated, with Trump expressing openness to meeting in both countries.

Trump's administration had earlier enforced the tariff citing Brazil's internal political turmoil as a rationale. Lula aims to leverage diplomatic channels to ameliorate trade relations, as Brazil remains a G20 nation contributing to US trade surplus.

