Lula Seeks Trump’s Cooperation Through Tariff Talks
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged former US President Donald Trump to remove a 40% tariff on Brazilian imports during a phone call. Both leaders focused on economy and trade, agreeing to continue discussions. The tariffs were justified by Brazil's political situation involving former President Jair Bolsonaro.
In a notable diplomatic exchange, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reached out to former US President Donald Trump, urging the removal of a 40% tariff on Brazilian imports. Lula, in a 30-minute phone call, highlighted the potential benefits of lifting the trade barrier.
The communication between the two leaders indicates a strategic attempt by Lula to stabilize relations, as they reportedly discussed economic and trade matters. A further dialogue is anticipated, with Trump expressing openness to meeting in both countries.
Trump's administration had earlier enforced the tariff citing Brazil's internal political turmoil as a rationale. Lula aims to leverage diplomatic channels to ameliorate trade relations, as Brazil remains a G20 nation contributing to US trade surplus.
