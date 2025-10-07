Major Railway Expansion in Four Indian States Approved

The Indian Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light to four significant multi-tracking railway projects, according to an official statement. The projects carry a total investment of Rs 24,634 crore.

Spanning across 18 districts, these railway expansions will cover a total of 894 km, significantly boosting the current Indian Railways network. The approved routes include a 3rd and 4th line between Wardha and Bhusawal in Maharashtra, an 84 km 4th line between Gondia and Dongargarh in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, a 259 km 3rd and 4th line between Vadodara and Ratlam in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, and a 84 km 4th line between Itarsi, Bhopal, and Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

The projects are expected to enhance connectivity for around 3,633 villages, with a population of nearly 85.84 lakh, including Aspirational Districts like Vidisha and Rajnandgaon. Indian Railways anticipates that the increased line capacity will lead to considerable improvements in mobility, operational efficiency, and service reliability.

