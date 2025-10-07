Left Menu

Fabtech Technologies Faces Market Challenges Post-IPO

Fabtech Technologies Ltd, an engineering solutions provider for pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare, experienced a drop in share price following its market debut, closing 4.55% lower. The IPO, which raised Rs 230 crore, aims to support working capital and facilitate acquisitions and corporate activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:33 IST
Fabtech Technologies Faces Market Challenges Post-IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fabtech Technologies Ltd, which provides engineering solutions for the pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare sectors, made a tentative entrance into the stock market. Despite initially listing on a par with its issue price of Rs 191 on the BSE, the company's shares ended the day 4.55% lower.

On the NSE, the stock began trading higher than the issue price at Rs 192 but ultimately closed down 4.50%, at Rs 182.40 per share. With a market valuation of Rs 810.34 crore, Fabtech's IPO had been subscribed 2.03 times, reflecting a mixed reception in the financial market.

The Rs 230-crore IPO, priced between Rs 181 and Rs 191 per share, was exclusively a fresh issue. Proceeds are earmarked for bolstering the company's working capital, pursuing growth through acquisitions, and covering general corporate expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally

Slogans, Sun, and Scandal: Political Tensions Erupt at Himachal Rally

 India
2
Political Turmoil in West Bengal: CM's Hospital Visit to Injured BJP MP Sparks Debate

Political Turmoil in West Bengal: CM's Hospital Visit to Injured BJP MP Spar...

 India
3
Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Nagaland's Healthcare Vision: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

 India
4
Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing Unrest

Madagascar's Political Crisis: A Call for National Dialogue Amidst Growing U...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025