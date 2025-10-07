K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) announced plans to invite new tenders for the unfinished civil projects of Corridor-2 in the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP). This move comes after the Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, instructed the agency to reissue tenders due to ongoing contract termination issues with L&T.

The abandoned Mallige line between Benniganahalli and Chikkabanawara will now see its civil works divided into three separate tenders, with an expected award date by December 2025. Similar tender activities are anticipated for Corridor-4, targeting November 2025, said K-RIDE Managing Director, Govinda Reddy.

Termination of contracts by L&T led to arbitration proceedings, with a three-member Board of Arbitrators nominated from retired High Court and Supreme Court judges. Meanwhile, K-RIDE is challenging a Commercial Court's stay on their bank guarantee encashment.