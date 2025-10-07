Left Menu

K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) plans to issue new tenders for the remaining civil works of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project's Corridor-2, following the termination of contracts with L&T. The decision comes amid ongoing arbitration proceedings and directions from the state Chief Secretary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:54 IST
K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) announced plans to invite new tenders for the unfinished civil projects of Corridor-2 in the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP). This move comes after the Chief Secretary, Shalini Rajneesh, instructed the agency to reissue tenders due to ongoing contract termination issues with L&T.

The abandoned Mallige line between Benniganahalli and Chikkabanawara will now see its civil works divided into three separate tenders, with an expected award date by December 2025. Similar tender activities are anticipated for Corridor-4, targeting November 2025, said K-RIDE Managing Director, Govinda Reddy.

Termination of contracts by L&T led to arbitration proceedings, with a three-member Board of Arbitrators nominated from retired High Court and Supreme Court judges. Meanwhile, K-RIDE is challenging a Commercial Court's stay on their bank guarantee encashment.

TRENDING

1
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
2
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India
3
Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

Gold's New Highs: A Safe Haven Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
4
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025