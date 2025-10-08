Left Menu

Daikin and Kubota Investments to Transform Haryana's Industrial Landscape

Japanese conglomerates, Daikin and Kubota, have announced major investments in Haryana, India. Daikin will invest Rs 1,000 crore to establish a state-of-the-art R&D center focused on tech innovation, while Kubota will invest Rs 2,000 crore in collaboration with Escorts to boost the agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:20 IST
Daikin and Kubota Investments to Transform Haryana's Industrial Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Japanese conglomerates, Daikin and Kubota, have unveiled significant investments in Haryana, India. On Wednesday, Daikin confirmed a Rs 1,000 crore investment towards a new research and development center dedicated to advancing technology and sustainable solutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Osaka, Japan. Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, is leading a delegation visit to the country, emphasizing innovation and industry promotion. State officials indicate that Daikin's R&D center will generate substantial employment and enhance Haryana's status as a global innovation hub.

In another lucrative venture, Kubota Company, alongside Escorts, pledged Rs 2,000 crore towards the agricultural sector in Haryana. This investment not only promises modern agricultural techniques but also opens numerous job opportunities for the local youth. Haryana's business-conducive policies have been pivotal in attracting these investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India
2
Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportation

Coal India's New Rail Infrastructure Pact: A Boost in Efficient Transportati...

 India
3
Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

Gold Surpasses $4,000: A Safe-Haven Surge Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global
4
Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

Cyber Fraud Ring Unveiled: Gaming Scam Exposed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025