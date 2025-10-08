Daikin and Kubota Investments to Transform Haryana's Industrial Landscape

The Japanese conglomerates, Daikin and Kubota, have unveiled significant investments in Haryana, India. On Wednesday, Daikin confirmed a Rs 1,000 crore investment towards a new research and development center dedicated to advancing technology and sustainable solutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in Osaka, Japan. Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, is leading a delegation visit to the country, emphasizing innovation and industry promotion. State officials indicate that Daikin's R&D center will generate substantial employment and enhance Haryana's status as a global innovation hub.

In another lucrative venture, Kubota Company, alongside Escorts, pledged Rs 2,000 crore towards the agricultural sector in Haryana. This investment not only promises modern agricultural techniques but also opens numerous job opportunities for the local youth. Haryana's business-conducive policies have been pivotal in attracting these investments.

