Navi Mumbai International Airport: Gateway to a Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport, envisioned as a glimpse of 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, the project is expected to enhance connectivity, boost the economy, and position Mumbai as Asia's major aviation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Navi Mumbai International Airport, India's largest greenfield airport, was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The facility, described as a glimpse of 'Viksit Bharat,' is positioned to become Asia's biggest connectivity hub.

With an investment of Rs 19,650 crore, NMIA is set to alleviate significant traffic from Mumbai's existing airport and enhance connectivity across the region. The project is partly owned by the Adani Group and CIDCO.

Project expansion includes future phases with multiple terminals and runways, intended to elevate Mumbai as a global aviation leader. Its comprehensive design combines the latest technology with cultural heritage, aiming to boost the Indian aviation sector and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

