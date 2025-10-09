SRM University-AP Achieves QS-I GAUGE Diamond Distinction

In a significant achievement, SRM University-AP has been awarded the QS-I GAUGE Diamond Rating, underscoring its commitment to teaching excellence and innovation. This accolade reflects the institution's outstanding performance in academics, research, and innovation.

While the university's facilities secured a Platinum Rating, various critical domains like employability and internationalization received Gold, confirming its alignment with international educational standards. Governance and Structure received a Silver Rating, showcasing a robust governance model.

Expressing elation over the recognition, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor (I/C), highlighted the faculty's dedication and students' engagement as pivotal to this achievement. This rating not only marks a significant milestone but also reinforces SRM University-AP's mission to foster a research-driven educational ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)