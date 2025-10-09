Left Menu

SRM University-AP Achieves QS-I GAUGE Diamond Distinction

SRM University-AP has been awarded the QS-I GAUGE Diamond Rating, marking exceptional performance across teaching, research, and innovation. With Platinum rated facilities and Gold recognition in key domains, the institution solidifies its reputation for excellence and dedication to fostering world-class education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:45 IST
QS-I GAUGE Diamond Rating Certificate Awarded to SRM University-AP. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, SRM University-AP has been awarded the QS-I GAUGE Diamond Rating, underscoring its commitment to teaching excellence and innovation. This accolade reflects the institution's outstanding performance in academics, research, and innovation.

While the university's facilities secured a Platinum Rating, various critical domains like employability and internationalization received Gold, confirming its alignment with international educational standards. Governance and Structure received a Silver Rating, showcasing a robust governance model.

Expressing elation over the recognition, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor (I/C), highlighted the faculty's dedication and students' engagement as pivotal to this achievement. This rating not only marks a significant milestone but also reinforces SRM University-AP's mission to foster a research-driven educational ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

