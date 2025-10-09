India Fast-Tracks Satellite Communication Rules for Expansive Connectivity

In a strategic push to enhance connectivity across India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is accelerating efforts to establish a robust regulatory framework for the satellite communication (SATCOM) sector. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the DoT, announced that the government is in the final stages of working with stakeholders to finalize rules covering pricing and security measures.

The announcement was made during the inaugural Satcom Summit, an event that attracted top policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts to discuss satellite technology's role in bridging connectivity divides in remote areas. Mittal emphasized a collaborative effort involving SATCOM providers and regulatory bodies to swiftly implement these rules, setting a timeline for imminent rollout.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, while inaugurating the summit, highlighted SATCOM's crucial role in national development, asserting that it is integral to resilient infrastructure. Underlining India's position as a leader in space innovation, Scindia noted that recent initiatives, including the ambitious NISAR mission, illustrate India's commitment to pioneering satellite-based solutions. He also reiterated the government's achievement in creating the world's largest Digital Highway.

