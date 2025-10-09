UK Reaps Benefits from Indian Investments: 6,900 Jobs in the Pipeline
British officials emphasized the economic benefits from 64 Indian investment projects worth 1.3 billion pounds during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai, anticipated to create 6,900 jobs. These agreements underscore the UK's attractiveness as a business hub and the positive impact of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant economic boost for the United Kingdom, British authorities have lauded the creation of 6,900 new jobs arising from 64 Indian investment projects valued at 1.3 billion pounds. Announced during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai, these projects span sectors like electric vehicles, semiconductors, AI, and agriculture.
According to Downing Street, the deals are a testament to the positive influence of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, set for British parliamentary ratification. Indian firms are preparing to expand their reach in the UK, showcasing innovations in diverse fields, which highlights the UK's global economic standing.
The UK-India trade deal, signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UK visit, significantly reduces tariffs and promises to strengthen bilateral trade relations. Business Secretary Peter Kyle, part of Starmer's trade mission, emphasized the growth prospects for British companies as a result of this economic partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- investments
- UK
- India
- Keir Starmer
- job creation
- trade deal
- FTA
- electric vehicles
- semiconductors
- AI
ALSO READ
New India-UK Trade Deal: A Boost to Economic Collaboration
India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sciences to renewable energy and more: UK PM Keir Starmer.
Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology: UK PM Starmer.
UK-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Collaboration
India-UK Trade Deal: Transforming Economies