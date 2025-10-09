UK Reaps Benefits from Indian Investments: 6,900 Jobs in the Pipeline

In a significant economic boost for the United Kingdom, British authorities have lauded the creation of 6,900 new jobs arising from 64 Indian investment projects valued at 1.3 billion pounds. Announced during Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai, these projects span sectors like electric vehicles, semiconductors, AI, and agriculture.

According to Downing Street, the deals are a testament to the positive influence of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, set for British parliamentary ratification. Indian firms are preparing to expand their reach in the UK, showcasing innovations in diverse fields, which highlights the UK's global economic standing.

The UK-India trade deal, signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UK visit, significantly reduces tariffs and promises to strengthen bilateral trade relations. Business Secretary Peter Kyle, part of Starmer's trade mission, emphasized the growth prospects for British companies as a result of this economic partnership.

