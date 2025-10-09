Maharashtra Lifts Ban on Liquor Near Dam Backwaters to Boost Tourism
The Maharashtra government has amended its 2019 policy to allow serving and consumption of liquor near dam backwaters, aiming to boost tourism and state revenue. This decision may deter illegal sales and enhance hospitality activities in scenic areas, extending lease periods up to 49 years.
The Maharashtra government has revised its liquor policy, allowing the sale and consumption near dam backwaters, a move officials say could significantly boost tourism and local economies.
This change, issued in a government resolution on October 8, responds to concerns about illegal liquor sales undermining dam security and other initiatives.
By legalizing liquor in these areas, the administration aims to enhance regulation, promote tourism activities, create local jobs, and generate additional revenue for the state.
