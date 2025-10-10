Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Lives of Two College Students in Tirupati

A tragic accident unfolded in Tirupati as two college students lost their lives after crashing their motorcycle on the Garuda Varadi flyover. The incident took place on Friday, sending shockwaves throughout the community.

According to police reports, the students, both aged 22, were riding a 350 CC motorcycle from Tiruchanur into the city. Upon hitting a signboard, they lost control of the vehicle, resulting in their fatal fall from the flyover.

Authorities cite overspeeding as the primary cause of the accident. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway. The local college community mourns the loss of these young lives, highlighting the perils of speeding on city roads.