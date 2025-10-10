Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Lives of Two College Students in Tirupati

Two college students in Tirupati lost their lives after a motorcycle crash on the Garuda Varadi flyover. The tragic accident occurred due to overspeeding, leading them to hit a signboard and plunge off the flyover. Both students were 22 years old and studying locally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:50 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Lives of Two College Students in Tirupati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Tirupati as two college students lost their lives after crashing their motorcycle on the Garuda Varadi flyover. The incident took place on Friday, sending shockwaves throughout the community.

According to police reports, the students, both aged 22, were riding a 350 CC motorcycle from Tiruchanur into the city. Upon hitting a signboard, they lost control of the vehicle, resulting in their fatal fall from the flyover.

Authorities cite overspeeding as the primary cause of the accident. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway. The local college community mourns the loss of these young lives, highlighting the perils of speeding on city roads.

TRENDING

1
TikTok Threat Trial: Fayaz Khan Convicted for Endangering Nigel Farage

TikTok Threat Trial: Fayaz Khan Convicted for Endangering Nigel Farage

 United Kingdom
2
BSF Unveils Winter Strategy to Thwart Border Infiltration

BSF Unveils Winter Strategy to Thwart Border Infiltration

 India
3
Political Shift: RJD MLAs Resign Ahead of Bihar Elections

Political Shift: RJD MLAs Resign Ahead of Bihar Elections

 India
4
Maharashtra Sets New Guidelines for App-Based Transport Aggregators

Maharashtra Sets New Guidelines for App-Based Transport Aggregators

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025