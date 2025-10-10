Left Menu

Call for Tata Sons Public Listing: SP Group Pushes for Transparency

SP Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry urges public listing of Tata Sons for enhanced transparency. The group holds the largest minority share in Tata Sons, while Tata Trusts controls a majority stake. Mistry believes listing will boost stakeholder trust and align with the Tatas' original vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:35 IST
Call for Tata Sons Public Listing: SP Group Pushes for Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has reiterated the need for Tata Sons' public listing to facilitate transparency. Amid tense internal disputes among Tata Trusts' trustees, Mistry emphasized the urgency of adhering to the Reserve Bank of India's compliance deadline of September 30, 2025.

The Shapoorji Pallonji family, holding the largest minority share at 18.37%, advocates that listing Tata Sons aligns with the founding principles of transparency endorsed by Jamsetji Tata. Mistry asserted that this move would bolster trust among employees, investors, and the Indian public, reinforcing the institution's moral and social obligations.

Amid escalating tensions within Tata Trusts, which hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the need for public accountability is underscored. Mistry insists that a transparent Tata Sons would fulfill the Tatas' longstanding legacy of public service and integrity, ensuring equitable benefits for shareholders and communities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariff Talk Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets

Trump's Tariff Talk Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets

 Global
2
India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan, Upgrades Embassy Status

India Strengthens Ties with Afghanistan, Upgrades Embassy Status

 India
3
FAA Faces Staffing Crisis Amid Government Shutdown

FAA Faces Staffing Crisis Amid Government Shutdown

 United States
4
New Zealand Women Dominate Bangladesh with Stellar Bowling in World Cup Clash

New Zealand Women Dominate Bangladesh with Stellar Bowling in World Cup Clas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025