Call for Tata Sons Public Listing: SP Group Pushes for Transparency
SP Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry urges public listing of Tata Sons for enhanced transparency. The group holds the largest minority share in Tata Sons, while Tata Trusts controls a majority stake. Mistry believes listing will boost stakeholder trust and align with the Tatas' original vision.
In a fervent appeal, Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry has reiterated the need for Tata Sons' public listing to facilitate transparency. Amid tense internal disputes among Tata Trusts' trustees, Mistry emphasized the urgency of adhering to the Reserve Bank of India's compliance deadline of September 30, 2025.
The Shapoorji Pallonji family, holding the largest minority share at 18.37%, advocates that listing Tata Sons aligns with the founding principles of transparency endorsed by Jamsetji Tata. Mistry asserted that this move would bolster trust among employees, investors, and the Indian public, reinforcing the institution's moral and social obligations.
Amid escalating tensions within Tata Trusts, which hold a 66% stake in Tata Sons, the need for public accountability is underscored. Mistry insists that a transparent Tata Sons would fulfill the Tatas' longstanding legacy of public service and integrity, ensuring equitable benefits for shareholders and communities across India.
