Revolutionizing India's Blue Economy: A Call for Modernization of Fisheries
The NITI Aayog underscores the urgent need to modernize India's fishing fleet and expand market access to bolster the nation's blue economy. The report emphasizes capacity building, research, and infrastructure development to enhance fish exports, aligning with sustainable practices and optimizing high-seas fishing potential.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:14 IST
- Country:
- India
NITI Aayog has emphasized the need for swift modernization and expansion of India's fishing fleet to boost the country's blue economy.
The report titled 'India's Blue Economy' highlights the necessity for capacity building, research advancements, and the development of a robust monitoring system to ensure sustainable fishing practices.
With vast maritime resources, the report insists on addressing critical infrastructure gaps to propel fish exports and enhance India's competitiveness in international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement