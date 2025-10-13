Revolutionizing India's Blue Economy: A Call for Modernization of Fisheries

NITI Aayog has emphasized the need for swift modernization and expansion of India's fishing fleet to boost the country's blue economy.

The report titled 'India's Blue Economy' highlights the necessity for capacity building, research advancements, and the development of a robust monitoring system to ensure sustainable fishing practices.

With vast maritime resources, the report insists on addressing critical infrastructure gaps to propel fish exports and enhance India's competitiveness in international markets.

