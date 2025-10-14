Cupid Limited Honored for Export Excellence at Maharashtra State Export Awards 2025

Cupid Limited, a prominent name in healthcare and wellness manufacturing, has been awarded the Maharashtra State Export Award 2025 in recognition of its substantial contributions to global trade. The award ceremony took place on October 13, 2025, at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

The event, orchestrated by the Government of Maharashtra, celebrated the achievements of top exporters, highlighting their pivotal role in enhancing the state's international trade presence. Cupid Limited's dynamic growth across continents like Africa, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East exemplifies its commitment to product excellence and innovation.

Expressing his elation, Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Limited, emphasized the company's devotion to quality and purpose-driven expansion. He noted that this accolade reinforces their position as a trusted global player in health and wellness manufacturing, underlining India's capacity as a burgeoning manufacturing hub.