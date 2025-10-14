Wipro Unveils MyWiproVerse Bengaluru: A Glimpse into Future-Ready Workspaces

In a move to redefine urban workspaces, Wipro Commercial and Institutional Business has unveiled the MyWiproVerse Bengaluru, a futuristic IoT-powered experience hub. This launch features striking innovations in ergonomic seating and smart lighting, designed to boost productivity while honoring environmental responsibilities through sustainable innovation.

Located in the heart of India's tech capital, this experience center marks Wipro's fourth MyWiproVerse opening, following successful ventures in Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Spanning 2,500 square feet, it serves as a playground for businesses to explore lighting and seating solutions tailored for modern workplaces, industrial spaces, and outdoor environments.

"Bengaluru thrives on innovation," stated Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President of Wipro CIB. MyWiproVerse Bengaluru offers a collaborative hub where businesses can experiment with cutting-edge technologies to enhance performance and sustainability in work environments, ultimately shaping future offices across India.