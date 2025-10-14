Boosting India's Ethanol Future: Industry Calls for Ethanol Roadmap 2030
India's sugar and biofuel industry is urging the government to establish a national ethanol mobility roadmap beyond the E-20 blending target. The aim is to continue the country's biofuel momentum by reducing taxes on flex-fuel vehicles and offering incentives similar to those for electric vehicles.
India's sugar and biofuel industry representatives are pressing the government to chart a national ethanol mobility roadmap beyond the current E-20 blending target. They emphasize the importance of reducing taxes on flex-fuel vehicles to maintain the country's biofuel trajectory.
Recently, India achieved its E-20 ethanol blending target ahead of schedule, highlighting the sugar sector's commitment to advancing ethanol use. The Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) and Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE) are advocating for GST rationalisation on flex-fuel vehicles and consumer incentives similar to those under the FAME scheme for electric vehicles.
The call for a National Ethanol Mobility Roadmap 2030 comes amid concerns that without a clear long-term strategy, India's ethanol production capacities might be underutilized. With a significant investment in ethanol production, the industry warns of idle investments and reduced revenues unless supportive policy measures are introduced.
