Multi-Vehicle Collision in Shahdara Leaves Four Injured

A multi-vehicle collision in Delhi's Shahdara has left four individuals with minor injuries, including an eight-year-old school student. The accident involved a DTC bus, a school van, an e-rickshaw, and a motorcycle, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded when the DTC bus collided with a school van in the Vishwas Nagar area, carrying students of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Surajmal. This triggered a further collision with a motorcycle and an e-rickshaw.

Following the accident, police have taken the DTC bus driver into custody and lodged an FIR. All injured parties, including the child who lost a tooth, were treated at Hedgewar Hospital and are reportedly in stable condition, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.