Limestone's New Lease on Major Status
Limestone is now classified only as a major mineral in a move aimed at promoting economic growth and easing business operations. This reclassification allows leaseholders to sell or use limestone without restrictions, boosting the cement industry and employment. The change fulfills longstanding leaseholder demands for regulatory clarity.
- Country:
- India
The government officially reclassified limestone exclusively as a major mineral on Tuesday, aimed at simplifying business operations and fostering economic growth.
This decisive step removes the previous regulatory distinction between major and minor minerals, granting leaseholders the freedom to sell or use limestone without restrictions, boosting income and employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas.
The reclassification, prompted by an inter-ministerial committee's recommendations, comes as a response to leaseholders' demands and is expected to significantly bolster the country's cement manufacturing industry and contribute positively to construction activities and job creation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fed's Deliberate Dance: Balancing Inflation and Employment
AfDB President Joins Global Jobs Council to Champion Africa’s Youth Employment
Interest Rates and Employment: Navigating Policy Amid Challenges
Uttarakhand Employment Boost: Dhami's Transparent Governance
NSUI Leads Charge Against Drug Abuse and Unemployment in Uttarakhand