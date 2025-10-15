Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

A devastating bus fire in Rajasthan claimed 20 lives and injured 16 people on Tuesday. The bus, traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur, caught fire on the highway. Quick responses from locals and army personnel were crucial in the rescue operations.

This tragic incident prompted condolences from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister announced ex gratia payments for the victims' families and the injured. Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma assured adequate medical care and support for those affected.

The district administration has initiated an investigation and issued helpline numbers for affected families. Officials emphasized DNA matching to confirm the identities of the deceased. Numerous leaders, including Governor Haribhau Bagade and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, expressed their sorrow over the incident.

