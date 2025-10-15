Left Menu

Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, a tragic bus fire resulted in the death of 20 passengers and left 16 critically injured. Key dignitaries expressed their grief as local authorities and the military worked on rescue efforts. The Prime Minister announced financial aid for the victims' families, while investigations are underway to identify the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 15-10-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 00:31 IST
Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating bus fire in Rajasthan claimed 20 lives and injured 16 people on Tuesday. The bus, traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur, caught fire on the highway. Quick responses from locals and army personnel were crucial in the rescue operations.

This tragic incident prompted condolences from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister announced ex gratia payments for the victims' families and the injured. Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma assured adequate medical care and support for those affected.

The district administration has initiated an investigation and issued helpline numbers for affected families. Officials emphasized DNA matching to confirm the identities of the deceased. Numerous leaders, including Governor Haribhau Bagade and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, expressed their sorrow over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blackouts and Resilience: Ukraine Battles Energy Overload

Blackouts and Resilience: Ukraine Battles Energy Overload

 Global
2
Federal Layoffs Revised: A Closer Look at the U.S. Government Shutdown Impact

Federal Layoffs Revised: A Closer Look at the U.S. Government Shutdown Impac...

 Global
3
Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

Peru's New Leadership: Steering Towards Stability

 Global
4
Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

Urgent Call for Britain's Climate Adaptation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025