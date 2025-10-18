Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Flights suspended at Dhaka airport due to fire in cargo terminal

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 18:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Flights suspended at Dhaka airport due to fire in cargo terminal

All flights out of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka have been suspended following a major fire in the cargo terminal at the international airport on Saturday, airport officials said.

Thirty-six firefighting units are already working to douse the flames, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell told reporters. Operation at the airport was postponed, airport official Masudul Hasan told reporters, adding all aircraft are safe.

This is the third major fire reported in Bangladesh this week. A fire at a chemical warehouse on Tuesday claimed 16 lives

and another fire burned down a garment factory building in an export processing zone in Chittagong port city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Drunk' flier held for touching woman inappropriately on flight

'Drunk' flier held for touching woman inappropriately on flight

 India
2
Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Russia
3
Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's transgender candidate

Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's...

 India
4
Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025