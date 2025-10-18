UPDATE 2-Flights suspended at Dhaka airport due to fire in cargo terminal
All flights out of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka have been suspended following a major fire in the cargo terminal at the international airport on Saturday, airport officials said.
Thirty-six firefighting units are already working to douse the flames, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Cell told reporters. Operation at the airport was postponed, airport official Masudul Hasan told reporters, adding all aircraft are safe.
This is the third major fire reported in Bangladesh this week. A fire at a chemical warehouse on Tuesday claimed 16 lives
and another fire burned down a garment factory building in an export processing zone in Chittagong port city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
