Tragedy Strikes as Bengaluru-Bound Bus Fire Claims 20 Lives

A Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire, killing 20 people. The driver escaped by jumping through the passenger door as the blaze engulfed the bus. Police have arrested him for negligence. The fire was triggered by a collision with a motorcycle whose fuel cap was open. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:08 IST
A catastrophic fire on a Bengaluru-bound bus resulted in the deaths of 20 individuals, prompting a police investigation. The driver, identified as Miriyala Lakshmaiah, managed to escape the inferno by jumping through the passenger door, but he faces charges of negligence as authorities scrutinize his actions.

The tragedy unfolded when the private bus collided with a motorcycle, leading to a fire caused by the bike's open fuel cap. The collision occurred at Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool district, leaving most passengers scrambling for survival while some escaped through shattered windows.

V. Kaveri Travels, the bus operator, faces queries regarding fire safety measures and compliance with regulations. The bus, although registered in Daman and Diu, operated legally in Andhra Pradesh with an all-India permit. The investigation seeks to unravel the circumstances that led to the deadly incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

