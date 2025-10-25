Smooth Landing: Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 Overcomes Baggage System Glitch

On Saturday, a temporary glitch disrupted the baggage system at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1. However, normal operations resumed quickly.

The airport, featuring three terminals, encountered delays primarily affecting domestic flights handled by Terminals 1 and 2.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the GMR Group-led consortium managing the airport, coordinated efforts promptly to restore services and mitigate passenger inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)