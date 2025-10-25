Left Menu

Smooth Landing: Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 Overcomes Baggage System Glitch

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1 faced a temporary glitch in its baggage system. The disruption caused minor delays for passengers, but normal operations resumed shortly. The airport's operator, DIAL, worked closely with stakeholders to address the issue swiftly, ensuring minimal inconvenience to travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:21 IST
On Saturday, a temporary glitch disrupted the baggage system at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 1. However, normal operations resumed quickly.

The airport, featuring three terminals, encountered delays primarily affecting domestic flights handled by Terminals 1 and 2.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the GMR Group-led consortium managing the airport, coordinated efforts promptly to restore services and mitigate passenger inconvenience.

