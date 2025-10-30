Left Menu

United, American CEOs to attend White House event as industry pushes for end to shutdown

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 19:57 IST
The CEOs of American Airlines and United Airlines will attend a White House roundtable with Vice President JD Vance Thursday as the aviation industry urges an end to a 30-day government shutdown that has disrupted thousands of flights, sources told Reuters.

United CEO Scott Kirby and American CEO Robert Isom will join Vance, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Airlines for America CEO Chris Sununu, Air Line Pilots Association President Jason Ambrosi and others at a roundtable on the impact of the shutdown that forced left 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers to work without pay, the sources added.

