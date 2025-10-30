Left Menu

Lodha Developers Reports Record Q2 Profit Surge

Lodha Developers Ltd reported an 87% increase in net profit for Q2 FY26, reaching Rs 789.8 crore due to higher income. The company's income grew significantly, and pre-sales rose 7% annually. With a diversified project portfolio, Lodha plans more significant launches, aiming for Rs 21,000 crore in pre-sales for the fiscal year.

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd reported a significant financial upswing with an 87% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 789.8 crore for Q2 FY26, fueled by higher income figures.

The company's total income for the July-September period soared to Rs 3,878.7 crore, compared to the Rs 2,684.6 crore reported last year. Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, emphasized that the profit surge resulted from robust revenue growth and operational leverage.

Pre-sales hit a record of Rs 4,570 crore, a 7% increase from the previous year, indicating strong market demand. With ambitious plans for significant project launches in the year's second half, Lodha remains on course to achieve its Rs 21,000 crore pre-sales target.

