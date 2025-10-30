Centre's Financial Backing Boosts Odisha's Railway Overpass Expansion
The Centre has agreed to fund the construction of 92 railway overbridges across Odisha. Originally, the cost was to be shared between the state and central governments, but the decision was changed after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's request. This move aims to enhance safety and connectivity in the state.
The Centre has committed to fully fund the construction of 92 railway overbridges in Odisha, announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday. Initially, both the state and central governments planned to share the costs, but the Centre agreed to cover the entire expenditure following Majhi's appeal.
Chief Minister Majhi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their unwavering support in bolstering Odisha's railway infrastructure. He highlighted that the decision reflects the Centre's dedication to improving safety and connectivity swiftly across the state.
This initiative, according to Majhi, is expected to benefit the citizens of Odisha significantly by ensuring faster execution, safer travels, and better road-rail integration. He emphasized the special attention Prime Minister Modi has given to Odisha, prioritizing industrial development alongside infrastructure.
