U.S. Flight Delays Worsen as Government Shutdown Persists

The United States is bracing for intensified flight disruptions as the government shutdown extends into its 31st day. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy alerted the public on Friday about the expected rise in delays, hinting at even more chaotic conditions in the coming week.

Appearing on Fox News' 'America's Newsroom,' Duffy highlighted current challenges, noting that air traffic control staffing shortages have already caused issues at major airports including Orlando, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Washington, D.C.

Approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers continue to work without pay, compounding operational difficulties and sparking concerns over the future efficiency and safety of domestic air travel during the ongoing shutdown.