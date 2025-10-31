Left Menu

U.S. Flight Delays Worsen as Government Shutdown Persists

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned of increasing flight delays due to the ongoing government shutdown. The shutdown has significantly impacted air traffic control and security staff, leading to disruptions at major airports. With crucial personnel working unpaid, upcoming airspace operations may face further complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 20:34 IST
U.S. Flight Delays Worsen as Government Shutdown Persists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is bracing for intensified flight disruptions as the government shutdown extends into its 31st day. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy alerted the public on Friday about the expected rise in delays, hinting at even more chaotic conditions in the coming week.

Appearing on Fox News' 'America's Newsroom,' Duffy highlighted current challenges, noting that air traffic control staffing shortages have already caused issues at major airports including Orlando, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Washington, D.C.

Approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers continue to work without pay, compounding operational difficulties and sparking concerns over the future efficiency and safety of domestic air travel during the ongoing shutdown.

TRENDING

1
Erroneous Earthquake Alert in Iceland Withdrawn

Erroneous Earthquake Alert in Iceland Withdrawn

 Global
2
Dollar Gains Amid Fed's Cautious Rate Stance

Dollar Gains Amid Fed's Cautious Rate Stance

 Global
3
Erroneous Alert Withdrawn After Iceland Earthquake

Erroneous Alert Withdrawn After Iceland Earthquake

 Global
4
Ofgem Targets Soaring Energy Debts with New Relief Plan

Ofgem Targets Soaring Energy Debts with New Relief Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025