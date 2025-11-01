Tajikistan Grapples with EU Sanctions Impact

Tajikistan's foreign ministry has voiced its deep concern over the recent inclusion of three Tajik banks in the European Union's 19th sanctions package against Russia. The foreign ministry stressed measures would be taken to minimize the repercussions on the capital, Dushanbe.

The affected banks are Spitamen, Dushanbe City Bank, and the Commercial Bank of Tajikistan. This development holds significant implications for Tajikistan, a country whose economy heavily relies on remittances from its migrant workforce in Russia.

The Tajik government affirmed its commitment to international obligations, emphasizing readiness to collaborate with global partners to preempt risks linked to the potential circumvention of these sanctions.