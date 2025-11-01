Left Menu

Tajikistan Grapples with EU Sanctions Impact

Tajikistan's foreign ministry has expressed concern over the inclusion of Tajik banks in the latest EU sanctions against Russia. The country's economy relies on remittances from Russia, making these sanctions a significant challenge. The government is looking for ways to mitigate any negative effects.

Tajikistan's foreign ministry has voiced its deep concern over the recent inclusion of three Tajik banks in the European Union's 19th sanctions package against Russia. The foreign ministry stressed measures would be taken to minimize the repercussions on the capital, Dushanbe.

The affected banks are Spitamen, Dushanbe City Bank, and the Commercial Bank of Tajikistan. This development holds significant implications for Tajikistan, a country whose economy heavily relies on remittances from its migrant workforce in Russia.

The Tajik government affirmed its commitment to international obligations, emphasizing readiness to collaborate with global partners to preempt risks linked to the potential circumvention of these sanctions.

