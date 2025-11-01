Drone Disruptions Spark Security Concerns at Berlin Airport

A drone sighting late Friday evening at Berlin Brandenburg Airport led to a suspension of flights, affecting schedules for nearly two hours. The incident, reported by news agency dpa, saw normal operations resume by Saturday morning.

According to local authorities, the disruption occurred between 8:08 pm and 9:58 pm local time after a witness alerted the police. While the drone sighting was confirmed, no drone was subsequently found at the scene.

This incident comes amid heightened security concerns across Europe, as drone activity has escalated, particularly in NATO's airspace. Recent events suggest Moscow might be testing the alliance's resilience, exemplified by similar disruptions at Munich Airport last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)