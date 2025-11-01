Left Menu

Ukrainian Forces Bolster Positions in Pokrovsk Amid Intensifying Conflict

Ukraine's military announces strengthened positions in Pokrovsk against Russian forces. Kyiv boosts its assault troops with the 7th Rapid Response Corps emphasizing the challenging and dynamic nature of the situation. Efforts continue to disrupt Russian military logistics in the area.

Updated: 01-11-2025 19:02 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military has announced that it has fortified its positions in several districts of Pokrovsk, a city currently under siege by Russian forces.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps revealed on Facebook that Kyiv is increasing its assault troops in the area, acknowledging the situation as 'difficult and dynamic.'

Ukrainian forces are actively working to disrupt Russian military logistics routes, seeking to undermine Moscow's supply lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

