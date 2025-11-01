Ukrainian Forces Bolster Positions in Pokrovsk Amid Intensifying Conflict
Ukraine's military announces strengthened positions in Pokrovsk against Russian forces. Kyiv boosts its assault troops with the 7th Rapid Response Corps emphasizing the challenging and dynamic nature of the situation. Efforts continue to disrupt Russian military logistics in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:02 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military has announced that it has fortified its positions in several districts of Pokrovsk, a city currently under siege by Russian forces.
The 7th Rapid Response Corps revealed on Facebook that Kyiv is increasing its assault troops in the area, acknowledging the situation as 'difficult and dynamic.'
Ukrainian forces are actively working to disrupt Russian military logistics routes, seeking to undermine Moscow's supply lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IAF's Ambitious Project: Cargo Drones Set to Transform Logistics in Lakshadweep
Russia intensifies attacks around Pokrovsk, Kyiv's top commander says
India Post Aims for Logistics Transformation with Emphasis on Parcels and Mails
Ukraine restricts power supply across regions after attack on energy, Kyiv says
UPDATE 1-Ukraine curbs power supplies after attack on energy facilities, Kyiv says