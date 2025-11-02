Tragic Collision: Two Dead, Five Injured in Motorbike Mishap
A head-on collision between two motorcycles in a village under Islamnagar police station resulted in the deaths of two men and injuries to five others. The incident occurred as one bike, carrying four people, collided with another bike carrying three individuals.
A tragic motorcycle collision claimed the lives of two individuals and left five others injured on Sunday evening in a village under Islamnagar police station, authorities reported.
Police identified the victims as Shamshad, a 32-year-old mason, and Deva Singh, aged 26. The accident occurred when Shamshad was returning home with two co-workers, while Deva Singh and his companions were heading to the market for wedding supplies.
The crash, which proved fatal for Shamshad and Deva Singh on the spot, led to the immediate hospitalization of the five injured. Islamnagar Station House Officer Naresh Kumar confirmed the casualties and stated that the situation is under investigation.
