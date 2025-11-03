Left Menu

Star Air Expands Network to Historic Hampi

Regional carrier Star Air has commenced flight services to Jindal Vidyanagar Airport near Hampi, Karnataka, from Bengaluru, marking Hampi as its 32nd destination. In recent months, the airline has expanded its network by 25% by adding multiple tier-II and tier-III destinations, promoting regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:57 IST
Star Air Expands Network to Historic Hampi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Regional carrier Star Air announced on Monday that it has initiated flight services to Jindal Vidyanagar Airport, servicing the renowned UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka from Bengaluru, effective November 1. This addition marks the historic city as the 32nd destination in the airline's expanding network.

Over the past two months, Star Air has actively expanded its reach by incorporating a variety of tier-II and tier-III locations, such as Gondia, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Purnia, Solapur, Surat, Jamnagar, Bhuj, and Bidar. This has resulted in a 25% increase in their service network.

Shilpa Bhatia, Star Air's Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, expressed that starting operations at Vidyanagar is a significant achievement. The new route fosters enhanced connectivity to Hampi, underscoring the airline's dedication to advance regional air travel in Karnataka and its pledge to link India's smaller cities with reliable air services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025