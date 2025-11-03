Star Air Expands Network to Historic Hampi

Regional carrier Star Air announced on Monday that it has initiated flight services to Jindal Vidyanagar Airport, servicing the renowned UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in Karnataka from Bengaluru, effective November 1. This addition marks the historic city as the 32nd destination in the airline's expanding network.

Over the past two months, Star Air has actively expanded its reach by incorporating a variety of tier-II and tier-III locations, such as Gondia, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Purnia, Solapur, Surat, Jamnagar, Bhuj, and Bidar. This has resulted in a 25% increase in their service network.

Shilpa Bhatia, Star Air's Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, expressed that starting operations at Vidyanagar is a significant achievement. The new route fosters enhanced connectivity to Hampi, underscoring the airline's dedication to advance regional air travel in Karnataka and its pledge to link India's smaller cities with reliable air services.

(With inputs from agencies.)