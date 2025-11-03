RMZ Commended for Excellence in Sustainability with GRESB Ratings

RMZ, the sole integrated real assets platform in Asia, has achieved prestigious 4- and 5-star ratings in the esteemed 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. This recognition highlights RMZ's steadfast dedication to sustainability and responsible business across an expansive range of industries, including offices, retail, hospitality, logistics, and digital infrastructure.

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) serves as the premier international ESG standard for real estate and infrastructure investments. It offers a systematic framework to evaluate and compare ESG performance, examining key indicators such as energy efficiency, carbon emissions, stakeholder engagement, and sustainable development. The assessment's results position RMZ among the global frontrunners in sustainable real estate.

Isha Anand, Director of RMZ Real Estate Investments - Hospitality, remarks that the GRESB accreditation validates the company's comprehensive ESG strategy. She emphasizes RMZ's commitment to producing not only high-performing assets but ones that are environmentally and socially responsible. This recognition establishes RMZ as an industry pioneer in crafting eco-friendly, ESG-compliant infrastructures for international enterprises.

