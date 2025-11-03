Tragic Overtake: Fatal Collision Near Karlapalem

A tragic accident claimed four lives near Karlapalem when a car collided with a container truck in the early hours of Sunday.

The accident took place as the car, carrying a family of eight, attempted to overtake the truck. The driver lost control, unable to return to their lane, leading to a head-on crash.

Police have registered a case under sections 106 (1) and 125 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while the injured are receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)